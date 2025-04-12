Feminists who married shrimp & an academic who says all babies are “queer”

In this pilot episode of the Citation Needed podcast, Brad Polumbo and Colin Wright dive into two crazy, published, peer-reviewed papers. First, they analyze a bizarre paper where feminists married shrimp and passed it off as research. Then, they examine a less funny and more disturbing paper where one academic tried to argue that babies—yes, babies—are all “queer.”

Let us know what you think of the new show and these insane papers in the comments. And consider becoming a paid subscriber so you can keep getting full episodes like this one and more member perks that are coming soon.